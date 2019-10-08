|
|
Reita M. McNally
West York - Reita M. (Boyer) McNally, 90, of West York passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Leslie W. "Les" McNally, Jr. They were married for 53 years.
Reita was born on January 13, 1929 in York. Daughter of the late William and Mildred (Warner) Boyer.
She worked at several sewing factories in the York area before retiring as a seamstress from Danskin. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a 1947 graduate of William Penn High School.
She enjoyed spending her summers at her home in Buttonwood Beach, Earlville, MD where she had many close friends.
She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, sewing, crocheting, often giving her quilts and table runners away to family.
The viewing will be held from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Richards officiating.
Private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Reita is survived by a son, Leslie C. McNally and his wife Janet of Gettysburg. A daughter, Cathy L. Smith of West York. 2 grandsons, Jonathan McNally and wife Jessica, and great grandchildren, Will and Lucy, of Montpelier,VT, and Daniel McNally and wife Tera, great grandchildren, Nolan and Nora, of Elizabethtown. A sister, Lois Hutson of York.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Boyer and Carl Boyer, and a sister, Peggy Hoover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019