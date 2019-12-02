|
|
Renee Maxwell
York - Renee L. (Turner) Maxwell, 71, of York, died on November 30, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Maxwell. Born in Vineland, NJ, on September 19, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Carmella (Cozzone) Turner.
She was a medical secretary. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by a daughter Gina Klein of York, sons Carl Marsini of York, Brett Maxwell and his wife Laura of Glen Rock; two step daughters Robin Maxwell of Texas and Tabor Maxwell of Guam; eight grandchildren Jessica, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Daniel, James, Caroline, Vance and Eryn; a brother Paul Turner and his wife Judy, a sister Linda Albany and her husband Joe; an aunt Mary Coccinello and an uncle George Turner. She was preceded in death by a brother Joe Turner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olivia's House, 830 S. George St., York, PA 17403 or to the of South Central PA, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019