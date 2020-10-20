Rex E. Frey
Red Lion - Rex E. Frey, 73, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Knaub) Frey. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6th.
Services for Mr. Frey are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 16, 1947 at home in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Robert and Betty (Graham) Frey. Rex was a forklift operator at American Chain & Cable Co. for 43 years until his retirement in 2013.
Mr. Frey was a member of Red Lion Bible Church for over 40 years where he helped with the Faithway Class. In his spare time, Rex enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.
Along with his wife, Shirley, Rex is survived by his son, Daniel Frey of Red Lion; and granddaughter, Madalena Budzynski.
