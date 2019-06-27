Ricardo Melendez, Sr.



East Manchester Twp - Ricardo Melendez, Sr., age 83, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 10:45 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence.



Born April 8, 1936 in Manati, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Rufino Melendez and the late Maria M. Maisonet. Mr. Melendez retired from American Chain and Cable and was a member of Second Church of the Brethren in York. He loved his Lord and Savior, being outside, working with his hands in the yard, playing his guitar, watching cowboy and western movies, and listening to old Spanish music.



Mr. Melendez is survived by a son, Ricardo Melendez, Jr. of York Haven; two daughters, Haydee M. Melendez of Manchester, and Julia M. Rivera of Shiloh; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and six brothers and sisters. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald J. Melendez; and six brothers and sisters.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Second Church of the Brethren, 898 East Princess Street, York, with his Pastor, Courtland Howard, officiating. Viewing will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary