|
|
Richard A. Boyer
York - Richard A. Boyer, 69, entered into rest at 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Betty M. (Morgan) Boyer.
Born January 12, 1950 in York, Richard was a son of the late Charles R. and Dortha (Taylor) Boyer, Sr.
He retired from Aesys, formerly York-Shipley, where he was a welder.
Richard was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was a NASCAR fan.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Melissa A. Parnham of York; son, Michael A. Boyer of The Colony, TX; two granddaughters, Bethany and Selena Parnham; and a brother, Charles R. Boyer, Jr. of York. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Madeline Hake and Joyce Berkheimer; and a brother, Donald Boyer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Richard's funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace UCC in Hanover.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019