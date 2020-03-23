Services
York - Richard A. Chrismer, age 80, of York, died at 12:46 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 1, 1939 in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County, a son of the late John E. "Jake" and Mary Catherine (Gebhart) Chrismer, he served in the US Marine Corps and worked at Red Lion Controls. He was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Mr. Chrismer is survived by three daughters, Teresa Bush, Kimberly Carter, and Stacie Strine; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Karen Chrismer and Judy Chrismer; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Chrismer. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Speelman; and four brothers, Donald, Lonnie, and Larry Chrismer, and John Chrismer, Jr.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Daniel Richards, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Church, 950 West Market Street, York, PA 17401; Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 South Russell Street, York, PA 17402; or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
