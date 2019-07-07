|
Richard A. Mohrline
York - Richard A. Mohrline, 72, entered into rest Tuesday July 2, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at John W. Kefffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Roth's UCC Cemetery in Spring Grove.
Mr. Mohrline was born June 3,1947 in York, a son of the late Austin and Beatrice (Ziegler) Mohrline. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Richard is survived by his loving extended family, and his caregivers.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019