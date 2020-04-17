|
Richard A. Roberts
New Cumberland - Richard A. Roberts, 87, of New Cumberland, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his home.
He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a retired Computer Programmer for Caterpillar Inc. and a member of American Legion Post 143 and VFW Post 7415, both of New Cumberland, and Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge 2857.
Richard was born in York, PA on May 26, 1932, son of the late Everett and Ivey Crawmer Roberts and the widower of Juanita T. DiFrancesco Roberts. He is survived by one son, Michael E. Roberts of New Cumberland; two daughters, Nicole M. Roberts of Tampa, FL and Dawn R. Hsieh and husband, KeMing of Naperville, IL; one sister, Linda Roberts Brabham of Dover; four grandchildren, Whitney, Brandon, Tyler and Lindsay; and one great grandson, Axel.
There will be no services, viewing or visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Steelton.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 S. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020