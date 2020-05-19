|
|
Richard A. Rutherford
York, PA - Richard A. Rutherford, 75 of York, PA, died at his residence on May 17, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (Soldner) Rutherford.
Born December 12, 1944 in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late James and Gladys (Gibson) Rutherford.
Richard was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired in 2004 as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, following 36 years of employment. Following his retirement from the Postal Service, he was employed as a delivery driver for Brockie Healthcare. Richard was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two sons, Daniel Rutherford of York, PA and Timothy Rutherford and his wife Brittany of York, PA, three grandchildren, Orianna Rutherford, Eliana Rutherford and Eliah Rutherford, a sister, Phyllis Shetrom of Altoona, PA and a brother, Randy Rutherford of Altoona, PA.
Following cremation, a private service and visitation will be held at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA with AseraCare Hospice Chaplain Mary Kay Alpaugh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Bldg. 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020