Richard A. Tice
Dover - Richard Allen Tice was united with his Eternal Father on June 2, 2019. Born in Bellefonte, PA on March 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Edgar (Wanda) Tice and the late Evelyn (Herman) McMillion.
Richard was the loving husband of Darlene (Dravk) Tice, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Rick was the proud father of Nicole (Arthur) Wood and Nathan (Ashley) Tice. Also, he is survived by grandchildren Kaden Wood, Alivia Tice, and Colin Tice, who he adored lovingly.
Rick was a 1972 graduate of York County Vocational Technical School. He served in the U.S. Navy, receiving Commandment of The Marine Corps for Corrections. Rick attended the United States Military Army Police School in Fort McClellan, Alabama for U.S. Navy Corrections Specialist.
Richard was a retired cardholder for the Local 59 International Union of Elevator Constructors, working with Otis, Dover, and Schindler. Rick was an inventor while working in the elevator industry, inventing his own tool in 1994 to reach awkward areas in the controller. This was called "The Tice Tool."
He was a member of The American Legion and a former member of New Creation U.M. Church, where he served on the Alter Guild along with his wife.
Rick loved his deer hunting, coming up with some amazing stories of "the big one that got away." Also, he enjoyed watching movies, playing the lottery, and loving his time with his "grandbabies."
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Rick leaves behind his siblings, Gary (Cathy) Tice, Carlene (Jed) Strausbaugh, Amy Pittenger, Lee (Tracy) Tice, and Doug (Peggy) Tice, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rick's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover. Veteran's honors will be presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Because of his love for both Christmas and children, contributions in memory of Rick can be made to Operation Christmas Child, in care of Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019