Richard B. Cline
Red Lion - Richard B. Cline, 50, of Red Lion, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1968 in Welch, West Virginia to the late Richard & Rafner (Duty) Cline. Richard was a member of Eastside Assembly of God, Reverend Donald R Belch. Surviving are his wife Donna L. (Cotroneo) Cline, married 28 years. His 2 daughters Jessica Cline, with her boyfriend Tom Mulay of Dover & Morgan Cline, with her boyfriend Gabe Fritz of Red Lion. His in-law's Tony & Linda Cotroneo of Red Lion. Also surviving are his 2 brothers Bill Cline, Harold Cline and his 2 sisters Marcella Young, Charlotte Cline. The family is planning to hold a memorial service in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Harrisburg. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations Hospice Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or www.hospiceancommunitycare.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019