Richard B. Shanabrough
Richard B. Shanabrough

York - Richard Bernard Shanabrough, 90, of York, Pa passed away October 2, 2020.

Richard is now reunited with his loving wife, Sylvia, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Bessie and Clarence Shanabrough.

Leaving to cherish his memory are his children, Dreama Trimmer and her husband Jeff, Barry Shanabrough and his wife Dolores, and Jodi Carbaugh; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Richard was retired from St. Regis Paper Mill in York. He was an Army veteran. Richard was a lifetime member of the BD Social Club, South End Democratic Club, Prince Athletic Association, and the West York VFW.

Services will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Home located at 2114 W. Market St., York, Pa. The viewing will be held from 10:30am-11:30am, service will begin at 11:30am, followed by a graveside service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Pastor Allen Smith will be officiating the service.








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
