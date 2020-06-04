Rev. Richard B Starr



Rev. Richard B Starr, our wonderful loving father, had a glorious homecoming with Jesus today. He touched the lives and hearts of everyone he met. He had the most amazing voice and smile and shared the love of Jesus everywhere he went. Pop Pop will be greatly missed by his family and community. He was born to William and Ruth Starr on May 27, 1936 in Nyack, New York.



He was ordained by the New Jersey Synod of the United Lutheran Church in America on May 22, 1962, while he was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Stone Harbor, New Jersey.



Pastor Starr received his bachelor of arts degree from Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 1959, and his master of divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1962. Pastor Starr served as pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Camden, New Jersey, 1962-1964; as associate pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Haddonfield, New Jersey, 1965; as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Pemberton, New Jersey, 1966-1969; as pastor of the Rife-Killinger Pastoral Charge, Millersburg, Pennsylvania, 1969-1975; as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church (Spry), York, Pennsylvania, 1975-1993; and as pastor of Lakeside Lutheran Church, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from 1994 until he retired in 2001. During these years, he served as vice pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trinity Road, York, Pennsylvania; St. Paul Lutheran Church, York, Pennsylvania; and Zion Lutheran Church, York, Pennsylvania; In retirement he has served as supply pastor and as interim pastor of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, North York, Pennsylvania and as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church (Starview), Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania. Pastor Starr served the church and the community in the following ways: chaplain of Gateway House, Harrisburg State Hospital; president of the board of directors of the York County Food Bank; president of the York Township Lion's Club; chaplain of the Goodwill Fire Company #1, York Township; chaplain for eighteen years for the York Township Police Department; program director and board member of the Mt. Lebanon Camp Meeting Association; dean of the Lykens and York Districts; president, vice president, and secretary of the Millersburg Ministerium; secretary of Troop 151 of the Boy Scouts of America; member of the synodical Worship and Evangelism Committees; chair of the synodical Stewardship Committee and a two-term member of the LCA Stewardship Group. He also was appointed to and served on the State Board of Funeral Directors in Pennsylvania



He is preceded in death by wife Carol Starr and son Chris Starr. He is survived by his brother William Starr and wife Rosalie, sister Janet Carver, daughter Kathy Molinaro and husband Rich, son Roy Starr and wife Sandy, daughter Ruth Morrison and husband Clay, daughter Cindy Shomper and husband John, son Bill Seeler and wife Linda, and 10 grandchildren- Richard, Jessica, John, Erin, Royal, Kelley, Felicia, Morgan, Christina, and Clayton. A special thank you to Jean Rochelle for bringing so much joy into his life over the last year.



The family will have a private service in Pennsylvania in the Fall. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations in his memory to the last church he served, Christ Lutheran Church Starview, 4600 North Sherman Street Ext, Mt. Wolf, PA 17347.









