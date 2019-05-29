Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Good News Free Will Baptist Church
530 Locust Grove Road
York, PA
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Good News Free Will Baptist Church
530 Locust Grove Road
York, PA
Richard Bernard Woodrum, III

York - Richard "Bernie" Woodrum, III, 61, passed from his earthly home and entered into the presence of his Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Married on September 27, 1997, he and Lori M. (Ridall) Woodrum shared 21 years together as husband and wife.

Bernie was born in Roanoke, VA on May 4, 1958, son of Richard Bernard Woodrum, Jr. and Betty (Carroll) Woodrum.

Bernie received his bachelor's degree in geology from James Madison University. For the past 15 years he worked as an electrical lineman for Met-Ed in York, PA. Prior to that, he spent many years in a similar position with BGE in Maryland. He was a member of Good News Free Will Baptist Church in York. Bernie enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, fishing, scuba diving, and his animals.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bernie is survived by a son, Andy Woodrum and his wife, Lacey; daughter, Rachel Schmidt and her husband, Ryan; four grandchildren, Carter and Conner Woodrum, Brynn and Nolan Schmidt; brother, Alan Woodrum and his wife, Beth; three nephews, Taylor, Josh, and Christopher Woodrum; and his beloved pets: birds - Pancho, Baby and 2 smaller birds, dogs - Isabel and Abigail, and three cats.

Following his wishes, his physical body will be cremated. An opportunity to visit with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Good News Free Will Baptist Church, 530 Locust Grove Road, York. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 with Pastor Allen Hall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good News Free Will Baptist Church, Building Fund, 530 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
