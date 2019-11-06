Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
80 S. Main St.
Loganville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
80 S. Main St.
Loganville, PA
Resources
Richard C. Brumgard

Richard C. Brumgard Obituary
Richard C. Brumgard

York - Richard C. Brumgard, 82, formerly of Hanover, passed away November 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of 62 years to Shirley (Orwig) Brumgard. Born in Penn Twp., Richard was the son of the late Claude and Emma (Utz) Brumgard. He was a 1955 graduate of Eichelberger H.S., and was a salesman most of his life; his last job was working as a delivery person for Gerbrick Dental Lab.

He was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville where he served as President of the Church Council, Sunday School teacher, lay preacher, server on Call Committees, and member of the choir. He was a fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed golf and football. He was also a State Christian Endeavor Officer, a member of the York Toastmasters, a Boy Scout Leader, member of the Order of the Arrow, and chaperoned hikes, canoe trips, and High Adventure Camp in Kentucky and Maine. He was a devoted family man.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Kevin Brumgard; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, and Chris Brumgard; a sister, Julia Mummert, and a brother-in-law, Dean Markle; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, David and his wife, Linda; a brother, Gilbert and sister, Hilda, sister-in-law, Dorothy, and brother-in-law, Lester.

There will be a viewing on Friday, November 8, from 7-9 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. There will be a second viewing at Christ Lutheran Church, 80 S. Main St., Loganville, from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John (Sadler's) Lutheran Cemetery in Stewartstown. If desired, memorial contributions would be appreciated in Richard's memory to: Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 464, Loganville, PA 17342 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, Pa 17604-4125. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
