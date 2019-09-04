Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John's Episcopal Church
140 North Beaver Street
York, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:45 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Donnelly


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Donnelly Obituary
Richard C. Donnelly

Spring Garden Twp - Richard C. Donnelly, age 91, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 12:25 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rest Haven-York.

Born December 15, 1927 in Albany, New York, he was a son of the late Henry Ellis and Lena Elizabeth (Graves) Donnelly. Mr. Donnelly served in the US Army Air Force and earned his Master's of Divinity from Harvard Episcopal Theological School in 1972. He retired as a Professor of American History at York College, and was also an ordained Episcopal Priest. He was a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church and served as rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church form 1965 - 1970.

Mr. Donnelly is survived by two daughters, Sharon E. Donnelly, and her husband Richard Schwab of East Setauket, New York, and Rachael Donnelly Finnecy of Glen Ridge, New Jersey; a son, Brice Donnelly of East Sandwich, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Taylor Schwab, Cole Finnecy, Aidan Finnecy, and Montana Sanford; and two great grandchildren, Carson and Cameron Sanford He was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am on Friday, September 13th at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York, with the Rev. Eric Hillegas officiating. A luncheon will follow at St. John's. The burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at 1:45 pm. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now