|
|
Richard C. Donnelly
Spring Garden Twp - Richard C. Donnelly, age 91, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 12:25 PM Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Rest Haven-York.
Born December 15, 1927 in Albany, New York, he was a son of the late Henry Ellis and Lena Elizabeth (Graves) Donnelly. Mr. Donnelly served in the US Army Air Force and earned his Master's of Divinity from Harvard Episcopal Theological School in 1972. He retired as a Professor of American History at York College, and was also an ordained Episcopal Priest. He was a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church and served as rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church form 1965 - 1970.
Mr. Donnelly is survived by two daughters, Sharon E. Donnelly, and her husband Richard Schwab of East Setauket, New York, and Rachael Donnelly Finnecy of Glen Ridge, New Jersey; a son, Brice Donnelly of East Sandwich, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Taylor Schwab, Cole Finnecy, Aidan Finnecy, and Montana Sanford; and two great grandchildren, Carson and Cameron Sanford He was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 am on Friday, September 13th at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York, with the Rev. Eric Hillegas officiating. A luncheon will follow at St. John's. The burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at 1:45 pm. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019