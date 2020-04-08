|
Richard C. Lawrence
Spring Grove - Richard C. Lawrence, age 93, of Hartwell Georgia, formerly of Spring Grove, died at 12:13 AM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law. He was the husband of the late Sondra (Riddick) Lawrence.
Born April 10, 1926 in Dallastown, the son of the late Hellen Tarbert, he was retired from the former Montgomery Ward Department Store in York. A US Navy Veteran of WWII, he was a member of American Legion Post #0945, and in Hartwell he was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Mr. Lawrence is survived by a son Ronald Lawrence, and his wife Patricia, of Hartwell, Georgia; a daughter, Sandra Clark, of Florida; a son-in-law, Jack Codori, of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death a daughter, Christinia Codori; and a sister.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA, 30643.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020