Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Lawrence


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Lawrence Obituary
Richard C. Lawrence

Spring Grove - Richard C. Lawrence, age 93, of Hartwell Georgia, formerly of Spring Grove, died at 12:13 AM Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law. He was the husband of the late Sondra (Riddick) Lawrence.

Born April 10, 1926 in Dallastown, the son of the late Hellen Tarbert, he was retired from the former Montgomery Ward Department Store in York. A US Navy Veteran of WWII, he was a member of American Legion Post #0945, and in Hartwell he was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Mr. Lawrence is survived by a son Ronald Lawrence, and his wife Patricia, of Hartwell, Georgia; a daughter, Sandra Clark, of Florida; a son-in-law, Jack Codori, of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death a daughter, Christinia Codori; and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA, 30643.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now