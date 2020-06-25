Richard C. Sloat Jr.
1933 - 2020
Richard C. Sloat, Jr

York - Richard C. Sloat, Jr, 86, passed Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Community Care & Hospice in Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Slothour) Sloat, his wife of 66 years.

Richard was born October 28, 1933, in York, the son of the late Richard C. and Anna Mae (Reiff) Sloat, Sr.

Richard served in the U.S. Army with the 44th Surgical Hospital as an operating room technician during the Korean War, and he was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Gettysburg Chapter.

In addition to his wife Dorothy, Richard is survived by a daughter, Karen D. Martini and her husband David of York. He was predeceased by a son, Steven G. Sloat, and a brother, Donald Sloat.

Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
