Services
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Hill Ballroom
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Trimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Trimmer


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Trimmer Obituary
Richard C. Trimmer

Little River, SC - Richard C. Trimmer, age 76, died on August 4, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, SC. Dick was born on October 20, 1942 in York, PA. He was the son of the late Richard N. and Dorothy (Hipp) Trimmer.

Dick was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a former co-owner of Stackhouse Carpet, Inc. He retired in 2010 as credit manager for Young Interior, Inc. in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Dick attended York College of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach. Dick was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and York Jaycees. He formerly served on the board of directors for the Dover YMCA and Autumn House in York.

Dick unconditionally loved and cherished his family and friends. He was kind and generous. His sense of humor was one of a kind. Dick had a passion for the ocean. He enjoyed boating and spending time with friends on the beach. He was an avid reader.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna (Ness) Trimmer. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffani Kleiser; grandson, Cade Burdette; sister, Diane and her husband, Don Strine; brother, Daniel and his wife Cynthia Trimmer; sister-in-law, Kathleen Trimmer and many nieces and nephews. Dick was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Trimmer and Timothy Trimmer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Heritage Hill Ballroom in York, PA. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service, also at Heritage Hill Ballroom.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now