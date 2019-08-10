|
|
Richard C. Trimmer
Little River, SC - Richard C. Trimmer, age 76, died on August 4, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, SC. Dick was born on October 20, 1942 in York, PA. He was the son of the late Richard N. and Dorothy (Hipp) Trimmer.
Dick was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a former co-owner of Stackhouse Carpet, Inc. He retired in 2010 as credit manager for Young Interior, Inc. in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Dick attended York College of Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach. Dick was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and York Jaycees. He formerly served on the board of directors for the Dover YMCA and Autumn House in York.
Dick unconditionally loved and cherished his family and friends. He was kind and generous. His sense of humor was one of a kind. Dick had a passion for the ocean. He enjoyed boating and spending time with friends on the beach. He was an avid reader.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna (Ness) Trimmer. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffani Kleiser; grandson, Cade Burdette; sister, Diane and her husband, Don Strine; brother, Daniel and his wife Cynthia Trimmer; sister-in-law, Kathleen Trimmer and many nieces and nephews. Dick was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Trimmer and Timothy Trimmer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Heritage Hill Ballroom in York, PA. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service, also at Heritage Hill Ballroom.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019