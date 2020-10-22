1/
Richard D. "Rick" Arvin
1967 - 2020
Richard D. "Rick" Arvin

Dover - Richard D. "Rick" Arvin, age 53, of Dover, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in York on September 24, 1967, he was the son of Eva A. (Cunningham) Arvin of York and the late Richard E. "Dick" Arvin.

Rick was a 1986 graduate of York Vo-Tech. He was an apprentice plumber for Walton & Company of York. Rick enjoyed peaceful solitude especially at the cabin or the shore, driving his 1966 Dodge Charger, and riding motorcycles.

In addition to his mother, Rick is survived by his brother Bruce E. Arvin and his wife Barbara of York, his sister Beverly A. Arvin and companion Rodger Becker of York, his nephew Andrew Arvin and his wife Megan, his niece Nicole Arvin and her husband Thomas Dickey, his great-nephew Aiden Arvin, and his great-niece Ava Arvin.

Private services for Rick will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
