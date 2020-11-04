Richard D. Christine Jr.Dover - Richard D. Christine, Jr., age 64, of Dover Township, Dover, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah L. (Reger) Christine.Born May 28, 1956 in York, he was a son of Evelyn (Stough) Christine of Thomasville, and the late Richard D. Christine, Sr., and stepson of the late Bonnie J. (Nesbitt) Christine. He was retired as the owner/operator of Christine's Auto Salvage in Thomasville, and after retirement worked as a dump truck driver, currently for D.M. Fetrow, Inc.In addition to his wife, and mother, Mr. Christine is survived by son, Brad A. Reger, and his wife Janelle, of York; a daughter, Kayla M. Holtzapple, and her husband Derek, of Dover; a grand daughter, Makenna Holtzapple; four sisters, Melody Christine, Wendy Gingerich, Pamela Neff, and Shelby Pierre; and four brothers, Rick Reinoehl, Rodney Christine, David Reinoehl, and Steven Reinoehl. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gail and Diane Christine.Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Viewing will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will be private.