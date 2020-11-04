1/1
Richard D. Christine Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. Christine Jr.

Dover - Richard D. Christine, Jr., age 64, of Dover Township, Dover, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah L. (Reger) Christine.

Born May 28, 1956 in York, he was a son of Evelyn (Stough) Christine of Thomasville, and the late Richard D. Christine, Sr., and stepson of the late Bonnie J. (Nesbitt) Christine. He was retired as the owner/operator of Christine's Auto Salvage in Thomasville, and after retirement worked as a dump truck driver, currently for D.M. Fetrow, Inc.

In addition to his wife, and mother, Mr. Christine is survived by son, Brad A. Reger, and his wife Janelle, of York; a daughter, Kayla M. Holtzapple, and her husband Derek, of Dover; a grand daughter, Makenna Holtzapple; four sisters, Melody Christine, Wendy Gingerich, Pamela Neff, and Shelby Pierre; and four brothers, Rick Reinoehl, Rodney Christine, David Reinoehl, and Steven Reinoehl. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gail and Diane Christine.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Viewing will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will be private.

www.KuhnerEquities.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved