Richard E. "Dick" Arvin
York - Richard E. "Dick" Arvin, age 95, of York, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Springettsbury Township on December 5, 1923, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Irene (Snyder) Arvin. Dick was the loving husband and best friend of Eva A. (Cunningham) Arvin; they were married July 31, 1948.
Dick was a medic for the US Army during World War II. He was a POW who escaped from his captors while in Germany and was later wounded near Echternach, Luxembourg in early July 1945 while administering first aid to wounded men. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his courageous service for his country.
Following his time in the Army, Dick worked for the York Bus Company for 26 years and later for Duplex Products until his retirement in 1986.
Dick was a member of The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #390; a life member of the ; a member of the Starview Sportsman's Club, the Hawk Gunning Club, Pleasureville American Legion Post #799, and the National Rifle Association; and a 75 year member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in York and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Starview.
Dick was an avid hunter and loved going to his cabin, Creeks Edge Camp, in the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania in Clinton County. He was an avid fast pitch and slow pitch softball player, was a member of many leagues in the area and in later years attended meetings of the York County Oldtimers Softball Association.
In addition to his wife Eva, Dick is survived by his children, Bruce E. Arvin and his wife Barbara of York, Richard D. "Rick" Arvin of Dover, Beverly A. Arvin and her companion Rodger Becker of York; his two grandchildren, Andrew Arvin and his wife Megan and Nicole Arvin and her husband Thomas Dickey; and his two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ava Arvin. He is also survived by his brother Lance L. Arvin of York Haven. Dick was preceded in death by his sister Thelma Hoover and his brothers Dale L., Charles W.R., Clyde E., and James B. Arvin.
A funeral service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00pm and again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dick's memory may be made to the York County Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 712, Mount Wolf, PA 17347 or The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 390, 333 Eberts lane, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 26, 2019