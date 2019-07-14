|
Richard E. Downs, Jr.
Wilton Manors, FL - Richard E. Downs, Jr., 69, formerly of York, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York with Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM Wednesday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with full military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born February 14, 1950 in York a son of Alverta M. (Dennis) Downs of Dover and the late Richard E. Downs, Sr., he was a 1968 graduate of Central York High School. Following his military service with the US Army during The Vietnam War, Richard returned to York and earned an accounting degree from York College of PA. He had worked at AMF, Inc. and Carolina Trucking Co. Mr. Downs was a Past Commander of Pleasureville American Legion and had been active on the Wilton Manors Zoning Commission.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Downs is survived by a sister, Beverly M. and husband Dennis Rothrock of Dover; two brothers, Robert C. Downs and companion Cindy of Tampa, FL and Barry L. Downs and companion Toot of Dover; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth I. Downs.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 304 Sarhelm Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019