Richard E. "Dick" Hershey
Hanover - Richard Eugene "Dick" Hershey, 91, of Hanover, PA, passed away, Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born June 24, 1929 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Austin E. and Miriam G. (Myers) Hershey. Dick was the loving husband of Thelma J. (Harner) Hershey with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Mr. Hershey was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country proudly during the Korean War, and earning a Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Dick graduated from York High School in 1947, received his bachelor's in education from Millersville University in 1953, and his master's from McDaniel College in 1960.
Mr. Hershey retired in 1985, having taught at Hanover Public School District for two years, and at the School District of the City of York for thirty years. He was a former member of and past-president of the York City Education Association, a former member of the Penn-Mar Radio Club, and A.A.R.P.
Dick enjoyed fishing, ham radio club, walking on rail trails with his wife, and was a formidable Words with Friends Player.
In addition to his loving wife, Thelma, Dick is survived by his children, David R. Hershey of Hanover, PA, George E. Hershey and wife Arleen of Blue Bell, PA, Jane E. Hershey and husband Joe Mackrell of Highland, MD, and James A. Hershey and companion Tracy Beckmann of Eugene, OR; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, and Jonathan; four great grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Matthew, and Grace; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Harner of Hanover, PA.
A graveside service to celebrate and remember Dick's life will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.