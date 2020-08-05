Richard E. LauerConewago Twp. - Richard E. Lauer, age 85, of Conewago Township, York, died at 11:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Arnold) Lauer.Born April 20, 1935, in York, a son of the late Kenneth Lauer and Fairy Myers, he was a 1954 graduate of North York High School and served in the US Navy. He was retired from Frank Electric Group, as an Electrician, and had built all of the homes that he lived in. He was an avid archery hunter who loved the outdoors, working on cars, and going to Hollywood Casino.Mr. Lauer is survived by two daughters, Debra Kohr, and her husband Kenneth, of York, and Stacey Malatesta, and her husband Christopher, of Wilmington, Delaware; and four grandchildren, Ryan Kohr, Lindsay Kohr, Patricia Ann "Annie" Malatesta, and John Lauer "Lauer" Malatesta. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Lauer, Jr.Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.