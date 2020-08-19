1/1
Richard E. Lefler
Richard E. Lefler

Columbia - Richard E. Lefler, 88 of Columbia passed away on August 18th, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Badin, NC to the late William and Elizabeth Shaver Lefler. Richard worked as a teacher in Baltimore County Schools for a number of years and then as an advisor at Community Services Group before his retirement in 1997. Richard also owned his own shop with his late wife, Needle's Eye Yarns and Crafts, in York and Hellam.

Richard leaves behind his daughter, Hannah, wife of Charles Maney of Mt. Pleasant, MI; three grandchildren, Clayton, husband of Madelyn Maney of Traverse City, MI, Cara Maney of Lansing, MI, Tim Baker of Edinburgh, SCT; his great granddaughter, Esme Maney of Traverse City, MI. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Grace Lefler in March of 2020, his daughter Marie Baker, and his siblings.

In honor of Richard's final wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clyde W Kraft Funeral Home Inc
519 Walnut St
Columbia, PA 17512
(717) 684-2370
