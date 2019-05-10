|
Richard E. Patterson
York - Richard E. Patterson, 82, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Margaret E. Moul Home where he was one of the first residents and lived there for the past 37 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Ct., York, PA 17408. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on February 14, 1937 in York, he was a son of the late Reuben O. and Effie I. (Brillhart) Patterson.
Mr. Patterson attended Church of the Open Door for many years. Richard was always willing to give a helping hand at the Margaret E. Moul Home and even developed a close bond with the UPS delivery man. He was a member of the Boy Scouts years ago.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his sisters, Loretta J. Herman and husband, Robert of York, Barbara E. Gonzalez and husband, Jose of York, Nancy I. Lightner, wife of the late George Lightner of York, and Patricia A. Kline, wife of the late Lester Kline of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Delores J. Imler, wife of the late William Imler; and brother, Ralph E. Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Rd., York, PA 17408 or Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Ct., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019