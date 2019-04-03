Richard E. Rice



York - Richard E. "Dick" Rice, age 73, of York, died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at York Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Sharon (Scheaffer) Rice, to whom he was married for 52 years.



Mr. Rice was a son of the late Elam and Mildred Rice, a 1964 graduate of William Penn High School, and a US Army Veteran. He was employed with Met Ed for over 30 years and was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, Victory Athletic Association, and the Thirteenth Ward Political Club. What he truly loved the most was spending summers at the beach with his family.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Rice is survived by a son, Richard E. "Rick" Rice II, and his wife Natalie; a grandson, Chase Rice, whom he adored; a brother, Gregory Rice; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Debbie Arvin; brothers-in-law, Clay Stevens and Ronald Shiley; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan Gross; and sisters-in-law, Rebecca Stevens and Joyce Shiley.



A private memorial service will be held at Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Not One More (York Chapter), PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315, in memory of his grandson, Dylan.



A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses in the Trauma Surgical ICU for their kindness and care for Dick and his family.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary