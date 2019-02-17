|
Richard E. Ruth
Hellam - Richard E. Ruth, of Hellam, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3:30 pm at York Hospital at the age 83. He was the husband of the late Twila D. (Zirkle) Ruth who entered into rest on February 1, 2000.
He was born in York on September 5, 1935 and was the son of the late Charles H. and Irene D. (Reisinger) Ruth. Richard was a foreman at the former Manley Valve in York for 45 years, retiring in 1996. He then worked part time at PADE Auto Auction in Strinestown for six years. He was a life member of Steam-O-Rama, a member of the Blain Sportsmans Club of Perry County, and he enjoyed going to the casino's, where luck was always on his side. But, most important to him was his family and spending time with them. Richard was a 50 plus year member of Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam
Richard was a great father to Maxine E. Sipe and husband Michael of Hellam, and Tammy J. Jimenez and husband Felix of Red Lion. He is the loving grandfather to Dannielle Knaub (Michael), Kristopher Sipe, Brandon Ruth (Una), Kyle Kohler (Theresa), and a great grandfather to Deidre Peterson (James), Michael Knaub, Aidan Sipe, Madelyn Knaub, Ewan Sipe and Yardley Sipe, and will be a great grandfather to Baby Richard who is due to arrive in March. He is also a great great grandfather to Hudson Peterson, (making Richards family five generations for which he was so proud). Richard also has three step grandchildren, Emmely Mendez (Gustavo), Thomas Jimenez and Estevan Jimenez, along with three step great grandchildren, Selena, Marisol and Miguel Mendez. He also leaves a sister, Janet Keller (Larry) of Red Lion and a sister in law, Prudence Ruth of Abbottstown, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Saylor and a brother, Preston Ruth.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, February 20th, from 9-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Richard will begin at 11 am on Wed., at the funeral home with his pastor, Vernon E. Shenberger, officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or, , PO box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or National Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered "come to me". A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands now rest. He broke our hearts to prove to us, HE ONLY TAKES THE BEST.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019