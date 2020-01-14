|
|
Richard E. Sipe
Conewago Township - Richard E. Sipe, age 91, of Conewago Township, died peacefully at home, Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in York on March 19, 1928, he was the son of the late John Sipe and the late Myrtle (Schrum) Scott. Richard was the loving husband of the late Hazel F. (Boeckel) Sipe who preceded him in death on March 16, 2007.
Richard was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. Following his time in the service, he went to work for PennDOT, serving the department as a new construction inspector. Richard enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family. He was a loving father and grandfather, and could often be found helping his family with projects. Richard's main love in life was working out in the yard, wearing his blaze orange, cutting and burning wood.
Richard is survived by his sons Richard E. Sipe, Jr., and his wife Sharon of York, Dana C. Sipe, and his wife Susan of York, and his grandchildren Rachael, Kristin, Michelle, and Gregory.
A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Quickel's Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
