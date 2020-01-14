Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Sipe


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Sipe Obituary
Richard E. Sipe

Conewago Township - Richard E. Sipe, age 91, of Conewago Township, died peacefully at home, Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in York on March 19, 1928, he was the son of the late John Sipe and the late Myrtle (Schrum) Scott. Richard was the loving husband of the late Hazel F. (Boeckel) Sipe who preceded him in death on March 16, 2007.

Richard was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. Following his time in the service, he went to work for PennDOT, serving the department as a new construction inspector. Richard enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his family. He was a loving father and grandfather, and could often be found helping his family with projects. Richard's main love in life was working out in the yard, wearing his blaze orange, cutting and burning wood.

Richard is survived by his sons Richard E. Sipe, Jr., and his wife Sharon of York, Dana C. Sipe, and his wife Susan of York, and his grandchildren Rachael, Kristin, Michelle, and Gregory.

A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor John Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Quickel's Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -