Dr. Richard E. Small
New Oxford - Dr. Richard E. Small, 93, of New Oxford died March 29, 2020 at Cross Keys Village. He was the husband of Patsy M. (Fringer) Small. Dr. and Mrs. Small were married for 51 years.
Born September 10, 1926 in York, he was the son of Harry E. and Mary P. (Darone) Small.
Richard graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1944. In November 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until the end of 1946, with the last year of service in the European Theater.
Following his service in the Army, he received his B.A. degree from Gettysburg College in 1951 and his M.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1955. Dr. Small served as an intern at the York Hospital from 1955 to 1956 and entered General Practice in York in 1957.
During his 35 years of practice, he was certified by the American Board of Family Practice. Dr. Small was a member of the American Medical Association, the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the York County Medical Society.
For several years, Dr. Small served as the York City Police physician and the physician for the York PA Department of Health Tuberculosis Clinic.
After retirement, Dr. Small enjoyed traveling and spending time at his condo at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, a daughter, Amy Lee Slupe, and three grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, and Collin. He was preceded in death by a brother, William and a sister, Dorothy Delancey.
Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020