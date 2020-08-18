Richard Earl Rea
York - Richard Earl Rea, 74, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Sharon A. (Szampruch) Wherley, to whom he was married to for 6 years.
Born on February 28, 1946 in Abington Township, he was the son of the late Earl W. and Barbara K. (Blodgett) Rea. Richard was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church since he was a child. He was a part of the Hawks Club, Victory Athletic Association, Viking Athletic Association and the NRA. He was a veteran, serving in the army for 6 years before being honorably discharged. He worked as a purchasing manager at AMP, Harley Davidson, Precision Components Corporation, and GEA until his retirement in 2012. During his free time, Richard enjoyed going to the beach, weight lifting, running, biking, hiking, classic cars, and participating in the Maryland Penguin Swim.
Richard is survived by his son, Jonathan E. Rea and many aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market Street, York, PA, with military honors by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Terwilliger. A viewing will be from 9-10:30 am, at the church. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17306. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.