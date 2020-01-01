|
Richard "Crab" Emswiler II
N. York - Richard C. "Crab" Emswiler II, passed away at age 71 at Wellspan York Hospital on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Connie who he was married to for 52 years.
Son of the late Frances (Stambaugh) Emswiler and Richard C. Emswiler of York, also the late brother of Gary L. Emswiler, He is also survived by his two sons, Michael, of Dover and Paul and his wife Jenn of Dover. He cherished his five grandchildren Tanner Richardson, Zachary Emswiler, Zaria Emswiler, Brianna Lehigh and Keith Crone, also his great granddaughter Haydly Richardson.
Richard was a graduate of Central High School from the class of 1966. He was the leadman timekeeper for the former Cole Steel. His family owned the Phillie Cafe from 1952 to 1995. He was later employed as a Deputy Sheriff of York County for 17 years. Dick truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Yankees and Penn State, cooking and making crafts. He also enjoyed trout fishing and was always looking for the big one. He was a member of Izaak Walton League, North York Hunting Camp, Yellow Breeches Anglers Association, and numerous social clubs in York.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, with family from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Keffer Funeral Home at 2114 West Market Street, York.
Please send memorial contributions to the S.P.C.A of York or to Yellow Breeches Anglers Association at YABC Box 1 Boiling Springs, PA 17007.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020