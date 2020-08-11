Richard Eugene Beaverson
Red Lion - Richard E. Beaverson, 91, went home to the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was the devoted husband to the late LaTheda I. (Smith) Beaverson of 67 years.
Born September 1, 1928 in Windsor, Richard was the son of the late Clayton and Estella (Smith) Beaverson. He obtained his GED at York County School of Technology and also took electrical courses. Richard worked in carpentry and then was employed at New Era Die Company for 25 years as a tool and die maker. "Pap" was an avid fisherman, able to build his own fishing boat. He also enjoyed blacksmithing. Another favorite past time included attending Orioles and York Revolution baseball games with his son. "Pap" will be remembered by all for his contagious smile.
Mr. Beaverson is survived by his daughter, Lona Arnold of Windsor; grandson, Justin and wife, Tammy of Red Lion; grandson Jared and significant other, Dawn of Red Lion; great grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon and Amber Arnold, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Along with his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son David E. Beaverson; brother, Lester Beaverson and son-in-law, Terry L. Arnold.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or Bethlehem Stonepile Covenant Food Pantry, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
