Richard Frye, I
YORK - Richard J. Frye, I, 94, of Manchester Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Spirit Trust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of Janet M. (Strausbaugh) Frye. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2019.
Mr. Frye was born in Woolrich, PA on June 16, 1925, the son of the late Albert and Florence (Houtz) Frye Strickler. He was also preceded in death by his step father, George Strickler. He worked for Goodling Electric and then retired from Shipley Energy in 1989 as an HVAC technician.
Mr. Frye was a former member of Picture Rocks Lions Club, a member of West York Optimist Club, and a life member of Viking Athletic Club. He was a former Boy Scout leader of Troop 143 at St. James Lutheran Church in West York.
Along with his wife, Mr. Frye leaves a son, Dr. Richard J. Frye, II and his wife Darlene of Yakima, WA; two half-brothers, and two half-sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019