Richard "Dick" G. DeRaleau
York - After a long and courageous battle with dementia, Richard (Dick) G. DeRaleau, passed on August 26, 2019. He was 1 month shy of his 93rd birthday.
Dick was born in West Springfield, MA, September 23, 1926 to George and Helen DeRaleau. He married his wife Phyllis in June of 1949. They had a 70 year journey. He was the loving father of six. Rick, Ann, Mary Ellen, Jim, Karen and Tom. He was the grandfather of ten. Matt, Erin, Shanna, Craig, Paul, David, Elisabeth, Joseph, Charlotte and Nina. He was the father-in-law to Peter, Paula and Diane and Uncle Dick to his many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children and grandchildren, as well as his siblings Helen, Claire and Ed. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Ellen and his siblings Bob and Agnes.
Moving to York in 1973, he worked for Canteen Food and Vending in Baltimore, retiring after 45 years of service. In retirement, he worked part time for Simon Photo Corp as a delivery man, was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Dallastown, PA and long time volunteer at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in York. He didn't sit still much.
As a child of the Great Depression, he was frugal by nature but generous when needed. He loved a good party , talking to people and a having few vodkas around the kitchen table with friends and family. His outgoing and humorous nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation will be at Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future in his home town.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, 331 S. George St. York, PA 17401. https://stmarysyork.org/ministries/social-welfare/our-daily-bread-soup-kitchen/
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019