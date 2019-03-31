|
|
Richard G. Wilson
Frederick, MD - Richard (Dick) G. Wilson, 92, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Homewood at Frederick. He was the husband of Katharine (Stewart) Wilson to whom he was married for 63 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York with his pastor, The Rev. Allison J. Beaulieu officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00 AM Saturday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Kreutz Creek Cemetery with full military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born December 1, 1926 in Hellam, a son of the late Warren W. and Mary E. (Gross) Wilson, Dick was a 1945 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, earned his Associate degree in Engineering from York Junior College and graduated from the Whitney School of Art in New Haven, CT in 1951. After graduation, Dick worked as Art Director for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Co-op and then Bendix Corp as Manager of Technical Publications until the early 1970's. After Bendix, Dick worked for Fincor-IMO Industries as Marketing Communications Manager responsible for the company's advertising and trade shows until his retirement in 1993.
Dick earned his private pilot's license as a young man in the early 1940's. Like many of his generation, Dick volunteered for service during WWII, enlisting in the US Army Air Forces and reporting for duty in April 1945. Dick was a life-long aviation buff, frequently flying with his aviation buddies to air shows and other aviation events around the country.
In addition to his love of aviation, Dick was an avid golfer, playing as often as possible around York and across the country as he traveled for his job. He was also active in the York YMCA as a member of the Aquatic Club and a PIAA swimming and diving official. Dick was a former member of the Church Council at Trinity Lutheran Church, serving in multiple roles over many years. He was also a member of the West York Area School Board during the 1960's.
Above all, Dick loved his wife Kay and his family. He cherished spending time with the family on many occasions, but particularly during the family shore trip each summer to Ocean City, NJ for 50 plus years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wilson is survived by a daughter, Katharine A. Burke of Centreville, VA; two sons, Richard T. and wife Linda Wilson of Wilmington, DE and Thomas W. and wife Jennifer Wilson of Irving, TX; five grandchildren, Sean Burke, Kayla, Jacob, Joshua and Elijah Wilson. He was preceded in death by a brother, William W. Wilson; and two sisters, Mary E. Harnish and Lois R. Small.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St., York, PA 17401 or First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019