|
|
Richard Gordon
York - Richard "Dean" Gordon, 84, entered into rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Rosetta Gordon whom he was married to for 62 years.
Born September 13, 1934, he was the son of the late Clifton Gordon and Hazel (Patton) Gordon Howard. He retired from BMY.
Richard leaves behind a daughter, Wanda Schaszberger and her husband, Kerry; a daughter in law, Linda Gordon; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two brothers, Don Gordon and Tim Gordon. He was preceded in death by a son, Roger Gordon, a great grandson, Joseph Heikes, a sister, Carol Stambaugh and his step father, Delmas Howard.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019