Richard Gordon Crouse
Glen Rock - Richard Gordon Crouse, 75, died November 2, 2019. He was the husband of Deborah (Sparhawk) Crouse and they celebrated 45 years of marriage in August 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late William S. Crouse, Jr. and Edna (Robey) Crouse. Richard had been a tech education teacher with the Baltimore County Public Schools for many years and was an avid furniture maker and photographer. Richard will be remembered as a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a brother, Russell Crouse and his wife, Cathy; 4 nephews, Tim and Jason Sparhawk and Matthew and Eric Crouse; a niece, Margaret Crouse; and a great niece, Raelyn Sparhawk. Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Crouse. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to: Gift of Life Family House at GiftofLifeFamilyHouse.org. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019