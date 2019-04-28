Richard Hershey



Spring Grove - Richard H. Hershey, age 74, passed away on April 25, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn L. (Gladfelter); who passed away in 2016.



Richard was born in Porters Sideling and was the son of the late Wilson Sr. and Mary (Rohrbaugh) Hershey. He worked for Harley Davidson In York for over 38 years prior to retiring. He was a lifetime member of the Spring Grove VFW Auxiliary. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and NASCAR, but cherished the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.



He is survived by his daughters Melissa Kelley and husband Tim of Gladys VA and Mary Steely and husband Brad of York; his granddaughter Katie and husband Matt; his grandson Nate and his great granddaughter Madison. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy Wildasin and Delores Lucabaugh; his brothers Donald Hershey and Wilson Hershey Jr .and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Lois Bange and Evelyn Robinette and his brother Lloyd Hershey.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Lisa Hair officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Marburg Memorial Gardens following the service. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9 - 11AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603.



