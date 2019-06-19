|
|
Richard J. Karlitskie
York - Richard J. Karlitskie, 69, of York, PA, passed away June 10, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Born May 7, 1950, in Frackville, PA, he was a son of the late Metro and Catherine Karlitskie.
He was employed as a medical technician at York Hospital for 35 years. Richard enjoyed travel and military and aviation history. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Karlitskie. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, Frank Karlitskie.
No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Atlantic Air Museum, 1054 Arnold Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019