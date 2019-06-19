Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Karlitskie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Karlitskie


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Karlitskie Obituary
Richard J. Karlitskie

York - Richard J. Karlitskie, 69, of York, PA, passed away June 10, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Born May 7, 1950, in Frackville, PA, he was a son of the late Metro and Catherine Karlitskie.

He was employed as a medical technician at York Hospital for 35 years. Richard enjoyed travel and military and aviation history. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Karlitskie. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, Frank Karlitskie.

No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Atlantic Air Museum, 1054 Arnold Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now