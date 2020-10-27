Richard J. PeruccaYork - Richard J. Perucca Sr., 75, entered into rest Saturday October 24, 2020 at Fox Subacute Care in Mechanicsburg. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Lonsdorf) Perucca.Rich was born April 26, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan, Rich was the son of the late Charles & Catherine(Vilish) Perucca. Rich graduated from The University of Detroit, College of Engineering in 1968. He received his B.S degree in Civil Engineering.Mr. Perucca retired from Johnson Controls (York International) after 25 years of employment in 2016.Past member and Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus council 1530. Past member of the Faithful Navigators of the 4th degree. He was also a member of the Knights of Paul and Saint Joseph Church.Rich became the husband of Patricia Lonsdorf in 1970. Rich was the beloved father of Catherine Jane Landis of York, Anne Patricia Hoffman of York, and Richard J. Perucca Jr. of Md. Father in law to Kevin Lee Hoffman, Adam Charles Landis, and Mary Ann (Youngdale) Perucca.He was Poppy to his adored grandchildren: Grace Catherine & Maura Anne Hoffman, Brayden Charles Landis, Kylie May & Colton Dean Perucca.Richard is survived by his sister in law Jane L. Keffer of York, brother in law David Frey and many beloved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lonsdorf Perucca, brother, Charles R. Perucca of Detroit, sister in laws Peggy Anne L. Frey and Billie Lou Perucca of Detroit.Rich will always be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, and loving, sweet nature. As a husband, father, and Poppy, he was GREAT!Viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Aby Sebastian, OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Savior Cemetery.Contributions can be made to the American Battlefield Trust @battlefields.org.