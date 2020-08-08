1/1
Richard J. Waltemyer
Richard J. Waltemyer

York - Richard J. Waltemyer, 72 of York, passed away at Elmcroft of York on Saturday, August 8th.

Mr. Waltemyer was born in York on September 6, 1947 and was the son of the late James E. and Theresa E. (Enterline) Waltemyer.

Richard was a 1965 graduate of Red Lion High School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged following his service. Richard was a machinist by trade and retired from York Saw after 20 years. He enjoyed learning and took several adult education classes at Penn State York. He also loved to travel, cook and eat great food. He was a man of faith and was a faithful servant of the Lord.

He is survived by his two sisters, Donna Waltemyer and Diane Ceresini and her husband Ron. He is also survived by a niece, Jen Wile and her husband John and their children, Simon, Gwendolyn, Kathryn and Benjamin; and a nephew, Mike Ceresini and his wife Lauren.

A service to honor Richard's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13th at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Winterstown E. V. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Richard's name be made to your favorite charity.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
