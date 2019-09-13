|
|
Richard Keller
Red Lion - Richard L. Keller, 64 of Red Lion passed peacefully on September 10th, 2019 at the Gift of Life Family House in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of Sharon K. (Kashner) Keller with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Born December 29th, 1954 in York, he was a son of the late Merle L. and Bonnie L. (Gladfelter) Keller.
Richard was a long-time member and church elder at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Felton. He is also fondly remembered as a jokester who loved to laugh, an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Scout Leader, Little League coach and artist. He even played the role of Santa with the Red Lion Jaycees. Most of all, Mr. Keller was known as a very involved father and doting grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Richard is survived by 2 sons: M. Shaun Keller (Angela) of York and Timothy A. Keller (Jessica) of Levittown; 2 siblings: Jeff L. Keller (Linda) of Felton and Mickey L. Emig (Chris) of Red Lion; 1 sister-in-law, Robin D. Stine (the late Willis), 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11am at Hopewell Presbyterian Church; 8426 Church Rd.; Felton, PA 17322 with Pastor Jim Shuler officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday, September 15th from 5-7pm at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown and again on Monday morning at the church from 10am until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life; 401 N. 3rd St.; Philadelphia, PA 19123-4101 or online at giftoflife.org/contrib or to Hopewell Presbyterian Church at the above address.
To share condolences and view an online memorial video, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019