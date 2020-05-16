|
Richard L. Crumling, Sr.
Wrightsville - Richard L. Crumling, Sr., 81, of Wrightsville, passed away on May 14, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Josie Caldwell Crumling who preceded him in death in 2003. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Harold E. and Dorothy Burg Crumling.
Richard retired after 28 years of service from Armstrong World Industries where he was employed as an ink leader. He was a member of the Wrightsville Presbyterian Church where he served as a past Deacon and Elder. In addition, he was a member of the Sons of American Legionnaires Post 469, Wrightsville.
He is survived by his children, Debra C. French, longtime companion of Tom Toborowski; Richard L. Jr. husband of Kimberly Crumling; Eric D. husband of Christina Crumling; six grandchildren, Katelyn Moore, Kirsten Crumling, Allison Crumling, Jacob Crumling, Maddox Crumling, Wesley Crumling; great grandchildren, Kendall Moore and C.J Moore. His sister, Nancy C. Crumling also survives.
At Richard's request, private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 16 to May 18, 2020