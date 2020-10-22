1/1
Richard L. Green
1933 - 2020
Richard L. Green

York - Richard L. "Dickie" Green, 87 of York entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Edna (Scott) Green.

Richard was born on February 23, 1933 to the late Aquilla and Beulah (Nimmons) Green.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St., York PA 17401 Pastor Marlon Carter will officiate. A viewing will be prior to service from 9-10:30AM.

For a full obituary go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com






Published in York Daily Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bishop Small Memorial AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
