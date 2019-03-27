|
Richard L. Miller
York - Richard L. "Duke" Miller, 96, of York, passed away March 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Derethea (Wilderson) Miller with whom he shared 38 years of marriage with. Born on July 22, 1922 in Yoe, Pa, Richard was the son of the late John and Florence (Aldinger) Miller.
Richard proudly served our country in the Army during WWII. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Wolf VFW and an avid Notre Dame fan.
Richard leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Linda Sullivan, Sharon Seiler and Cathy Fornoff; a son, Lee Miller; four grandchildren, Dwane Rahaley, Jason Fornoff, Justin Miller and Jennifer Seiler; and three great grandchildren.
Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019