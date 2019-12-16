|
|
Richard L. "Sherm" Sherman
Manchester - Sherm, 74, entered into rest on Sunday afternoon December 15, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Hedrick) Sherman for 54 years.
He was born August 22, 1945 in York. The son of the late Leon R. and Eleanor (Mauck) Sherman.
Sherm worked construction for various jobs including American Chain and Cable, Wagman Construction, Recon Construction and Codorus Stone and Quarry.
He attended York First Church of God for many years with his wife. Was a member of the York Motorcycle Club and Hacker Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed many hobbies including motorcycle riding, fishing, camping, Nascar and Sprint Car Racing.
Viewings will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, a second viewing will be 10-11 am Thursday at York First Church of God 507 Vander Ave. York with a funeral service to follow at 11 am with the Rev. Glenn Detter officiating and Rev. Ben Zimmerman speaking. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Including his wife Brenda, Sherm is also survived by two daughters Tracy Warner and husband Mark of Spring Grove, Kimberly J. Starner and husband Jason of Dover, a granddaughter Summer Borden of Hanover and a brother Todd Sherman and wife Darlene of Shiloh.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019