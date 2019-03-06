Richard Legore



Spring Grove - Richard P. "Joe" Legore, age 77, passed away at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore with his family by his side on March 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of Linda E. (Glatfelter); together they shared over 25 years of marriage.



Richard was born in Hanover and was the son of the late Paul B. and Lucretia (Bunty) Legore. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School class of 1959. He worked for PH Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 38 years prior to retiring and was a member of the Quarter Century Club and also worked parttime at Forge Hardware in Spring Grove. He was a life member of Porters Fire Co., starting in 1976 and served as fire chief from 1984 - 1988 and also as chairperson on the building committee. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove where he volunteered on the mission trips, was a member of Conewago Carvers and active in the Spring Grove Jaycees. He was a faithful member of the Hardees breakfast club and the Lucky Spot Breakfast club on Saturday mornings.



He will be loved and sadly missed by his wife Linda; his son Ted Legore; his daughter Traci Walls and husband Dan; his stepson Neal Doyle and wife Jenny; his grandchildren Mary, Nathan, Wesley, Kimberly and Noah; his brothers Robert Legore and Anthony Legore and his wife Jill and his special nieces and nephews Tiffany, Karli, Derik, Kim, Faith and Delaney. He is also survived by his sons Tim Legore and wife Laura, Tom Legore; his daughter Tina Young and his grandchildren Jesse, Sarah, Dalton, Dakota, Kelly, Mike, Sam and Leon.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 9:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S, Main St., with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 pm in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to York Cancer Care Patient Help Fund, 25 Monumnet Rd., York PA 17403 Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary