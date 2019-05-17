|
Richard Lewis Dressler
Dover - Richard Lewis Dressler, age 83, of Dover, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Mount Pleasant Mills, Snyder County, on July 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Norman and Mabel (Frantz) Dressler. Richard was the loving husband of Erna M. (Richard) Dressler; they were married July 25, 1959.
Richard was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He joined the US Navy during the Korean War and served with the Seabees. It was during his time in the Navy, while building a Naval Installation in New England that he met Erna, the love of his life. Following his time in the Navy, Richard joined the Pennsylvania State Police serving in the York County Area. He retired from the State Police as a Corporal after 37 years of service.
Richard was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York. He was also a member of the Shiloh American Legion, the Middies Rod and Gun Club, the West Manchester Fish and Game, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the American Association of State Troopers. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. His main love in life was spending time with his grandsons, especially watching their Little League, high school, and college baseball games.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons Richard L. "Rick" Dressler, II, and his wife Victoria of York Haven, Dean Dressler of West Manchester Township, his grandsons Shane and Eric Dressler, his sisters Lois Hoover, and her husband Ronald of Port Trevorton, Joyce Wagonseller, and her husband Rusty of Mount Pleasant Mills, Judy Leitzel of Scranton, Esther Fogelman, and her husband Ronald of Rehoboth, DE, and his beloved sister-in-law Betty Dressler of Mount Pleasant Mills. He was preceded in death by his brothers Samuel and Carson Dressler, and his sisters Bernice Shoop and Cora Landis.
A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00am from First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Kyle Gott officiating. Interment in the church's memorial garden will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019